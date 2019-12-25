Herald & Review Almanac

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In 1990, the World Wide Web, the system providing quick access to websites over the Internet, was born in Geneva, Switzerland, as computer scientists Tim Berners-Lee and Robert Cailliau created the world's first hyperlinked webpage.

In 1991, Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev went on television to announce his resignation as the eighth and final leader of a communist superpower that had already gone out of existence.

In 1999, space shuttle Discovery's astronauts finished their repair job on the Hubble Space Telescope and released it back into orbit.

In 2003, sixteen people were killed by mudslides that swept over campgrounds in California's San Bernardino Valley. Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf survived a second assassination bid in 11 days, but 17 other people were killed.

In 2006, James Brown, the "Godfather of Soul," died in Atlanta at age 73.

In 2009, The Taliban released a video purporting to show Pfc. Bowe Bergdahl, a U.S. soldier who'd gone missing more than five months earlier in eastern Afghanistan. (Bergdahl was released in May 2014.) Korean-American missionary Robert Park was arrested by border guards after crossing into North Korea; he was released in February 2010.