Herald & Review Almanac

In 2015, a Soyuz space capsule blasted off for the International Space Station, docking with the orbiting outpost nearly six hours later. Prosecutors in Colorado urged the death penalty for Aurora movie theater shooter James Holmes, saying he deliberately and cruelly killed 12 people (Holmes ended up being sentenced to life in prison when the jury could not unanimously agree on execution). A federal grand jury indictment charged Dylann Roof, the young man accused of killing nine Black church members in Charleston, South Carolina, with 33 counts including hate crimes that made him eligible for the death penalty. (Roof would become the first person sentenced to death for a federal hate crime; he is on death row at a federal prison in Indiana.)