Herald & Review Almanac

In 2018, President Donald Trump’s charitable foundation reached a deal with New York’s attorney general for the foundation to go out of business, even as Trump continued to fight allegations that he misused the foundation’s assets. (In November 2019, a New York state judge ordered Trump to pay $2 million to an array of charities as a fine for misusing his foundation to further his political and business interests.) The Trump administration banned bump stocks, the firearm attachments that allowed semi-automatic weapons to fire like machine guns, and gave gun owners until late March to turn in or destroy the devices. The president authorized the Defense Department to create a new Space Command, an effort to better organize and advance the military’s operations in space. Arizona’s governor appointed U.S. Rep. Martha McSally to replace Sen. Jon Kyl in the seat that had belonged to the late John McCain, sending the GOP congresswoman back to Washington just a month after she lost a tight race for the state’s other U.S. Senate seat.