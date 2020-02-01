Herald & Review Almanac

In 2019, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker joined the 2020 presidential race with a call for Americans to unite in a time of bitter polarization. Democratic allies urged Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to resign after a racist picture surfaced from his 1984 medical school yearbook page. (After initially acknowledging that he appeared in the photo, Northam denied he was pictured, but admitted to wearing blackface as a young man.) The Trump administration said the U.S. was withdrawing from a 1987 nuclear arms treaty with Russia, accusing Russia of violating the treaty by deploying banned missiles. American skier Lindsey Vonn announced that she would retire from ski racing after the upcoming world championships in Sweden.