Herald & Review Almanac

In 2018, President Donald Trump canceled New Year’s plans, deciding not to travel to Florida amid a partial government shutdown that was expected to continue into the new year. The Environmental Protection Agency became the latest government agency to furlough employees during the partial government shutdown, but said it would keep disaster-response teams and other essential workers on the job. After a two-day manhunt, authorities arrested a suspected drunken driver accused of killing a California police officer who had pulled him over; they said the man later identified as Paulo Virgen Mendoza was trying to flee back to Mexico, where he lived before illegally crossing into the U.S. (Virgen Mendoza has pleaded not guilty to murder in the shooting death of Cpl. Ronil Singh).