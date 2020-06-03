Herald & Review Almanac

In 2015, The Pentagon disclosed that it had inadvertently shipped possibly live anthrax to at least 51 laboratories across the U.S. and in three foreign countries over the previous decade, but said that public health was not at risk.

In 2019, Launching a mostly ceremonial European trip, President Donald Trump had lunch with Queen Elizabeth and tea with Prince Charles ahead of a grand state dinner at Buckingham Palace; Trump arrived in Britain shortly after tweeting that London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a frequent Trump critic, was a “stone cold loser” who “should focus on crime in London, not me.” Viewers of “Jeopardy!” saw James Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler and trivia whiz, end a 32-game winning streak by losing for the first time. Security forces in Sudan launched a violent crackdown against pro-democracy activists; protesters said at least 35 people were killed as the military cleared the main sit-in camp in the capital, Khartoum. California Gov. Gavin Newsom overruled a parole board’s decision to free Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten; it was the third time a governor had stopped the release of the youngest member of Manson’s murderous cult.