Herald & Review Almanac

In 2019, in his first public remarks on the Russia investigation, special counsel Robert Mueller said charging President Donald Trump with a crime was “not an option” because of federal rules, but he emphasized that the investigation did not exonerate the president. A 2-year-old girl was struck in the head by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. in a game against the Astros in Houston; an attorney for the girl’s family later said she had suffered a skull fracture. (The Astros and other teams extended protective netting further down the left-field and right-field lines later in the season.) A San Diego hospital revealed that a baby girl had been born in December, 23 weeks and three days into her mother’s pregnancy, weighing just 8.6 ounces; the girl, believed to be the world’s tiniest surviving newborn, went home months later as a healthy infant weighing 5 pounds.