Herald & Review Almanac

In 2019, thousands turned out for a benefit hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle in Dayton, Ohio, for victims’ families and survivors of a shooting rampage earlier in the month that killed nine people and left dozens injured. Joe Walsh, a former Illinois congressman and tea party favorite who’d become a radio talk show host, announced a challenge to President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2020, saying Trump was unfit for office. (Walsh ended his challenge six months later.) Opera star Placido Domingo received a standing ovation as he took to the stage at the Salzburg Festival in Austria, his first performance since nine women accused him of sexual harassment in a report by The Associated Press. A team from suburban New Orleans defeated Curacao 8-0 to claim the Little League World Series title.