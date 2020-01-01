Herald & Review Almanac

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In 1993, Czechoslovakia peacefully split into two new countries, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

In 1995, the World Trade Organization (WTO) came into being, replacing the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT). Sweden, Finland and Austria joined the European Union.

In 2005, desperate, homeless villagers on the tsunami-ravaged island of Sumatra mobbed American helicopters carrying aid as the U.S. military launched its largest operation in the region since the Vietnam War. Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to the U.S. Congress, died near Daytona Beach, Florida, at age 80.

In 2009, an Israeli warplane dropped a 2,000-pound bomb on the home of one of Hamas' top five decision-makers, instantly killing him and 18 others. The U.S. formally transferred control of the Green Zone to Iraqi authorities in a pair of ceremonies that also handed back Saddam Hussein's former palace.

In 2010, a suicide bomber detonated a truckload of explosives on a volleyball field in northwest Pakistan, killing at least 97 people. Fifth-ranked Florida overwhelmed No. 4 Cincinnati 51-24 in the Sugar Bowl. In the Rose Bowl, No. 8 Ohio State defeated No. 7 Oregon 26-17.

In 2014, the nation's first legal recreational pot shops opened in Colorado at 8 a.m. Mountain time.