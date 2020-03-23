Herald & Review Almanac

In 1993, scientists announced they'd found the renegade gene that causes Huntington's disease.

In 2003, during the Iraq War, a U.S. Army maintenance convoy was ambushed in Nasiriyah; 11 soldiers were killed, including Pfc. Lori Ann Piestewa; six were captured, including Pfc. Jessica Lynch, who was rescued on April 1, 2003.

In 2005, truck driver Tyrone Williams was convicted in federal court in Houston for his role in the 2003 deaths of 19 immigrants he was smuggling across Texas. (After initially receiving a life sentence, Williams was resentenced in Jan. 2011 to nearly 34 years in prison.)

In 2011, Academy Award-winning actress Elizabeth Taylor died in Los Angeles at age 79.

In 2010, Claiming a historic triumph, President Barack Obama signed a $938 billion health care overhaul, declaring "a new season in America." President Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in an unusual pair of low-profile meetings at the White House amid a serious dispute about settlement construction. The National Football League changed its overtime rules for playoff games.