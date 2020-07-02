Herald & Review Almanac

In 2019, Lee Iacocca, the automobile executive who helped launch some of Detroit’s best-selling vehicles at Ford and then Chrysler, died in California at the age of 94. Fire erupted at a Jim Beam warehouse in Kentucky that was filled with about 45,000 barrels of aging bourbon; the warehouse and bourbon were a total loss and the bourbon leaked into nearby creeks and rivers. A decorated Navy SEAL, Edward Gallagher, was acquitted of murder in the killing of a wounded Islamic State captive in Iraq but was convicted of posing with the corpse. (Gallagher would be sentenced to four months’ confinement, but was set free since he had spent more time in custody awaiting trial; the case led to a conflict between President Donald Trump and armed services leaders over military discipline and forced the ouster of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer.)