Herald & Review Almanac

In 2018, President Donald Trump announced that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who had differed with Trump on Syria, Afghanistan and ties to NATO, would retire at the end of February; in a resignation letter, Mattis said Trump deserved a defense chief “whose views are better aligned with yours.” (Days later, Trump pushed Mattis out two months earlier than planned.) Trump declared that he would not sign a bill to keep funding the government because it failed to provide billions of dollars for his border wall with Mexico. The Trump administration announced that people seeking asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico would no longer be released into the United States and would instead be forced to wait in Mexico. Drones buzzing over the runway forced the shutdown of London’s Gatwick Airport during one of the busiest times of the year.