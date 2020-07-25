Herald & Review Almanac

In 2015, President Barack Obama, visiting Kenya, mixed blunt messages on gay rights, corruption and counterterrorism with warm reflections on his family ties during a news conference with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi. First lady Michelle Obama opened the Special Olympics at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles. Cole Hamels became the first pitcher to throw a no-hitter against the Chicago Cubs in 50 years while leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-0 win.

In 2019, President Donald Trump had a second phone call with the new Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during which he solicited Zelenskiy’s help in gathering potentially damaging information about former Vice President Joe Biden; that night, a staff member at the White House Office of Management and Budget signed a document that officially put military aid for Ukraine on hold. The Justice Department announced that it would resume executing death row prisoners for the first time in nearly two decades. Four major automakers and the state of California announced a deal to toughen standards for gas mileage and greenhouse gas emissions; the agreement bypassed the Trump administration’s push to relax mileage standards. A Swedish prosecutor charged rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm; President Donald Trump responded by demanding that Sweden “Treat Americans fairly!” (The rapper and his bodyguards were convicted but received conditional sentences sparing them prison time unless they committed similar offenses in the future.)