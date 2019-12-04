Herald & Review Almanac

In 2014, the Obama administration acknowledged that many people covered under the Affordable Care Act would face higher premiums next year. Police waged hours-long gun battles with Islamic militants who attacked Chechnya's capital of Grozny, leaving at least 20 people dead. Jeremy Thorpe, an influential British politician who'd helped revive the Liberal Party before his career was cut short by scandal, died in London at age 85.

In 2018, long lines of people wound through the Capitol Rotunda to view the casket of former President George H.W. Bush; former Sen. Bob Dole steadied himself out of his wheelchair to salute his old friend and one-time rival. On Instagram, Kevin Hart revealed that he’d been chosen to host the 2019 Academy Awards; he would step down as host by week’s end following an outcry over previous anti-gay tweets, and the ceremony ended up taking place with no host. The National Hockey League Board of Governors unanimously approved adding Seattle as the league’s 32nd franchise, with play set to begin in 2021. Ohio State University football coach Urban Meyer abruptly announced his retirement, citing health concerns and a difficult year that included a three-game suspension over his handling of domestic violence allegations against an assistant.