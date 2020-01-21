Herald & Review Almanac

In 2015, Defying President Barack Obama, House Speaker John Boehner announced that he'd invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stand before Congress and push for new sanctions against its archenemy Iran. (Netanyahu addressed Congress on March 3, 2015.) In an embarrassing setback, House Republicans abruptly decided to drop planned debate of a bill criminalizing virtually all late-term abortions after objections from GOP women and other lawmakers left them short of votes.

In 2019, a light aircraft carrying Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala to his new team in Wales went missing over the English Channel; Sala’s body was recovered from the wreckage two weeks later. Security forces in Venezuela put down a pre-dawn uprising by national guardsmen that triggered violent street protests; the move came as opposition leaders regained momentum in their efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro. First-term senator and former California attorney general Kamala Harris entered the Democratic presidential race. (Harris would withdraw from the race in December.) Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and author Russell Baker died at the age of 93. Former Sen. Harris Wofford of Pennsylvania, a longtime civil rights activist, died at the age of 92. Comedian and singer Kaye Ballard, who starred with Eve Arden in the 1960s TV sitcom “The Mothers-In-Law,” died at her California home; she was 93.