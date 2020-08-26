Herald & Review Almanac

In 2019, as the Group of Seven summit wrapped up in France, President Donald Trump pitched his own Doral golf resort in Florida as an ideal site for the next G-7 summit; the idea was scrapped after bipartisan concern that Trump would violate a clause in the Constitution prohibiting presidents from accepting gifts or payments from governments. Charges including aggravated manslaughter were filed against four employees of a Florida nursing home where 12 people died in sweltering heat after a hurricane cut power. An Oklahoma judge found that Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries had helped fuel the state’s opioid crisis; the judge ordered the consumer products giant to pay $572 million. (The award was later reduced to $465 million after the judge acknowledged a miscalculation; the case is on appeal.)