Herald & Review Almanac

In 2014, an Egyptian judge dismissed murder charges against former President Hosni Mubarak and acquitted his security chief over the killings of protesters during Egypt's 2011 uprising. Pope Francis stood in two minutes of silent prayer facing east inside one of Istanbul's most important religious sites, the 17th-century Sultan Ahmet mosque, on the second leg of his three-day visit to Turkey.

In 2018, as he headed to the Group of 20 Nations summit in Argentina, President Donald Trump abruptly canceled a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian vessels. (Trump and Putin ended up talking briefly on the sidelines of the summit.) In a surprise guilty plea, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen confessed that he lied to Congress about a Moscow real estate deal he pursued on Trump’s behalf during the 2016 campaign. China’s government ordered a halt to work by a medical team that claimed to have helped make the world’s first gene-edited babies. U.S. health officials reported that suicides and drug overdoses pushed up U.S. deaths in 2017 and drove a continuing decline in how long Americans are expected to live.