Herald & Review Almanac

Today’s Highlight in History:
In 1876, Lt. Col. Colonel George A. Custer and his 7th Cavalry were wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne Indians in the Battle of the Little Bighorn in Montana.
On June 25:
In 1788, Virginia ratified the U.S. Constitution.
In 1867, barbed wire was patented by Lucien B. Smith of Kent, Ohio.
In 1910, President William Howard Taft signed the White-Slave Traffic Act, more popularly known as the Mann Act, which made it illegal to transport women across state lines for “immoral” purposes.
In 1942, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was designated Commanding General of the European Theater of Operations during World War II. Some 1,000 British Royal Air Force bombers raided Bremen, Germany.
In 1947, “The Diary of a Young Girl,” the personal journal of Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl hiding with her family from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II, was first published.
In 1950, war broke out in Korea as forces from the communist North invaded the South.
In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that recitation of a state-sponsored prayer in New York State public schools was unconstitutional.
In 1973, former White House Counsel John W. Dean began testifying before the Senate Watergate Committee, implicating top administration officials, including President Richard Nixon as well as himself, in the Watergate scandal and cover-up.
In 1990, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its first “right-to-die” decision, ruled that family members could be barred from ending the lives of persistently comatose relatives who had not made their wishes known conclusively.
In 1996, a truck bomb killed 19 Americans and injured hundreds at a U.S. military housing complex in Saudi Arabia.
In 2003, the Recording Industry Association of America threatened to sue hundreds of individual computer users who were illegally sharing music files online.
In 2009, death claimed Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop,” in Los Angeles at age 50 and actress Farrah Fawcett in Santa Monica, California, at age 62.
In 2010, group of Eight leaders, including President Barack Obama, began meeting in Huntsville, Ontario, Canada. BP said its effort to drill a relief well through 2½ miles of rock to stop the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico was on target for completion by mid-August. Edwin Jackson threw the fourth no-hitter of the season, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 1-0 victory over his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays.
In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld nationwide tax subsidies under President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul in a 6-3 ruling that preserved health insurance for millions of Americans. Univision’s UniMas network announced it was dropping its Spanish-language coverage of the Miss USA pageant in a spiraling controversy over comments made by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, a part owner of the Miss Universe pageant, about Mexican immigrants. Actor Patrick Macnee, 93, died in Rancho Mirage, California.
In 2019, Stephanie Grisham, longtime spokeswoman and confidante to Melania Trump, was named to succeed Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary. (She would hold the job for nine months without conducting a formal briefing for reporters.) San Francisco became the first major U.S. city to ban the sale of electronic cigarettes. On the 10th anniversary of the death of Michael Jackson, hundreds of his fans gathered at his grave in Glendale, California for a daylong celebration of his life and music.
