Herald & Review Almanac

In 2009, Academy Award-winning actor Karl Malden, 97, died in Brentwood, California. California lawmakers approved a $20 million settlement with the family of Jaycee Dugard, who was kidnapped as a girl and held captive in a secret backyard for 18 years by a paroled sex offender. At least two suicide bombers attacked a popular Muslim shrine in Pakistan’s second largest city, Lahore, killing some three dozen people.

In 2015, after more than a half-century of hostility, the United States and Cuba declared they would reopen embassies in each other’s capitals, marking a historic full restoration of diplomatic relations between the Cold War foes. Episcopalians voted overwhelmingly at their General Convention in Salt Lake City to allow religious weddings for same-sex couples. San Francisco resident Kate Steinle, 32, was fatally shot in the back while walking along the city’s popular waterfront. (Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, a Mexican national who was in the U.S. illegally, acknowledged holding the gun that killed Steinle but said it fired accidentally after he found it. He was found not guilty of killing Steinle; a state appeals court threw out his conviction on a gun charge.)