Herald & Review Almanac

In 2004, in Athens, the U.S. men’s basketball team lost 92-73 to Puerto Rico, only the third Olympic defeat ever for the Americans and the first since adding pros.

In 2010, former medical student Philip Markoff, charged with killing Julissa Brisman, a masseuse he’d met through Craigslist, was found dead in his Boston jail cell, a suicide. Martin Kaymer won the PGA Championship in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, in a three-hole playoff that did not include Dustin Johnson, who was penalized two strokes for grounding his club in a bunker on the last hole.

In 2015, Japanese Emperor Akihito expressed rare “deep remorse” over his country’s wartime actions in an address marking the 70th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II, a day after the prime minister fell short of apologizing to victims of Japanese aggression. Civil rights leader Julian Bond, 75, died in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

In 2017, President Donald Trump, who’d faced harsh criticism for initially blaming the deadly weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia on “many sides,” told reporters that there were “very fine people on both sides” of the confrontation and that groups protesting against the white supremacists were “also very violent.” (In between those statements, at the urging of aides, Trump had offered a more direct condemnation of white supremacists.)

In 2019, after being urged to do so by President Donald Trump, Israel barred two Muslim-American congresswomen from entering the country for a visit. (Israel later granted permission for Rep. Rashida Tlaib to visit her grandmother in the occupied West Bank on humanitarian grounds; she declined, saying Israel’s “oppressive” conditions were designed to humiliate her.) A federal appeals panel ruled that immigrant children detained by the U.S. government should get edible food, clean water, soap and toothpaste under a longstanding agreement over detention conditions; the court dismissed a Trump administration bid to limit what must be provided. U.S. government climate scientists said July was the hottest month measured on Earth since records began in 1880. Retired auto racing driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife and daughter were on a plane that rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire after landing near Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee; there were no serious injuries. A 41-year-old Northern California man, Dana Hutchings, died shortly after competing in a taco-eating contest at a minor-league baseball game in Fresno; a coroner said Hutchings had choked to death.

