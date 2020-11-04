Herald & Review Almanac

In 2019, The Trump administration said it had formally notified the United Nations that the United States had begun the process of pulling out of the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Iran broke further away from the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers by doubling the number of advanced centrifuges it operated. New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill, who’d been increasingly under fire amid a tug-of-war between reform advocates and police unions, announced his retirement. Former President Bill Clinton was among the speakers at the Detroit funeral of longtime U.S. Rep. John Conyers.