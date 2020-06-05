Herald & Review Almanac

In 2019, An Ohio doctor, William Husel, was charged with murder in the deaths of 25 hospital patients who authorities said had been killed with deliberate overdoses of painkillers, many of them administered by other medical workers on his orders. (Husel has pleaded not guilty.) A court in Germany found Niels Hoegel, a 42-year-old nurse, guilty of murdering 85 patients and sentenced him to life in prison; he admitted causing cardiac arrests in patients by injecting them with overdoses of drugs because he enjoyed the feeling of being able to resuscitate them, but sometimes his efforts failed. (Hoegel had earlier been convicted of two other killings.) The Trump administration said it was ending medical research by government scientists that used human fetal tissue. Officials in Nepal said a government expedition to Mount Everest had removed more than 24,000 pounds of garbage and four dead bodies. Carrie Underwood extended her run as the most decorated act in the history of the CMT awards with her 20th win.