Herald & Review Almanac

In 2015, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu completed formation of a new governing coalition. The NFL released a 243-report on "Deflategate" that stopped short of calling Patriots quarterback Tom Brady a cheater, but did call some of his claims "implausible" and left little doubt that he'd had a role in having footballs deflated before New England's AFC title game against Indianapolis and probably in previous games. Former U.S. House Speaker Jim Wright, 92, died in Fort Worth, Texas.

In 2019, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, reported to federal prison northwest of New York City to start a three-year sentence for crimes including tax evasion and campaign finance violations related to hush-money payments made to protect Trump. (A Justice Department official said that because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cohen would serve the remainder of his sentence at home, following a 14-day quarantine period.) Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin notified the Democratic chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee that the administration would not turn over the president’s tax returns to the House, saying the request “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose.” The co-owner of Maximum Security, disqualified from first place in the Kentucky Derby, said the horse would not run in the Preakness, the middle jewel of the Triple Crown; the announcement came hours before the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission denied an appeal of the disqualification. In a Rose Garden ceremony, President Donald Trump awarded golfer Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. CBS News announced that Norah O’Donnell would become anchor and managing editor of the “CBS Evening News” and that Gayle King would get two new morning show co-hosts. Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Megan Markle became parents as Markle gave birth to a boy who would be named Archie.