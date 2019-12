Herald & Review Almanac

In 2014, thousands of protesters marched in New York, Washington and other U.S. cities to call attention to the killing of unarmed black men by white police officers who faced no criminal charges. Congress cleared a $1.1 trillion spending bill for President Barack Obama's signature. Marcus Mariota won the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first Oregon player to earn the award. Bill Bonds, an iconic Detroit anchorman who'd also worked for ABC stations in New York and Los Angeles, died at age 82.

In 2018 authorities confirmed that a 7-year-old girl who had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border with her father the previous week died after being taken into the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol; the girl had been flown to an El Paso hospital after she began having seizures. Bomb threats were emailed to hundreds of schools, businesses and government buildings across the country in what authorities said appeared to be a crude extortion attempt. The suspect in the shooting attack on a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg two days earlier was shot and killed by police. A Russian gun-rights activist, Maria Butina, admitted in a plea deal that she was a secret agent for the Kremlin who tried to infiltrate conservative U.S. political groups as Donald Trump rose to power. (Butina was deported the following October after serving a prison sentence.) Janet Jackson, Stevie Nix and Def Leppard were among those earning induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.