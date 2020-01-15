Herald & Review Almanac

In 2015, in its first lethal injection since a botched one the previous spring, Oklahoma executed a convicted killer with a three-drug method. Police in Belgium conducted raids across the country, killing two suspected Islamist militants. Pope Francis arrived in the Philippines, Asia's most populous Catholic nation, where ecstatic crowds awaited the first papal visit in 20 years.

In 2019, Musical comedy star Carol Channing — best known to Broadway audiences for her role in “Hello, Dolly!” — died in California at the age of 97. New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand entered the growing field of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders, telling “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on CBS that she was launching an exploratory committee. Extremists launched an attack on a luxury hotel complex in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi; the attack took the lives of 20 civilians, one police officer and five attackers from the group al-Shabab, based in neighboring Somalia. At a Senate confirmation hearing, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be attorney general, William Barr, said he believed that Russia had tried to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, and that the special counsel investigation was not a witch hunt.