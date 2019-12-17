Herald & Review Almanac

In 2014, The United States and Cuba restored diplomatic relations, sweeping away one of the last vestiges of the Cold War. Sony Pictures canceled the Dec. 25 release of "The Interview," a black comedy about a plot to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, after hackers threatened terrorist attacks and the largest multiplex chains in North America pulled the film. Veteran broadcast journalist Richard C. Hottelet, 97, the last of the original "Murrow's Boys," died in Wilton, Connecticut.

In 2018, Actress and director Penny Marshall, who starred in the sitcom “Laverne & Shirley” before directing film comedies such as “Big” and “A League of Their Own,” died in her Los Angeles home at the age of 75 due to complications from diabetes. CBS announced that former CEO Les Moonves would not receive his $120 million severance package after the board of directors found he had violated company policy and was uncooperative with an investigation of sexual misconduct allegations. A report from the Senate intelligence committee found that Russia’s political disinformation campaign on U.S. social media was more far-reaching than originally thought, with troll farms working to discourage black voters and “blur the lines between reality and fiction” to help elect Donald Trump. Google announced that it would build a new office complex in New York City, in the tech industry’s latest major expansion beyond the Seattle-San Francisco corridor.