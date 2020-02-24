Herald & Review Almanac

Today's Highlight in History:

On Feb. 24, 1989, a state funeral was held in Japan for Emperor Hirohito, who had died the month before at age 87.

On Feb. 24:

In 1582, Pope Gregory XIII issued an edict outlining his calendar reforms. (The Gregorian Calendar is the calendar in general use today.)

In 1761, Boston lawyer James Otis Jr. went to court to argue against "writs of assistance" that allowed British customs officers to arbitrarily search people's premises, declaring: "A man's house is his castle." (Although Otis lost the case, his statement provided early inspiration for American independence.)

In 1803, in its Marbury v. Madison decision, the Supreme Court established judicial review of the constitutionality of statutes.

In 1864, the first Union prisoners arrived at the Confederates' Andersonville prison camp in Georgia.

In 1868, the U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Andrew Johnson by a vote of 126-47 following his attempted dismissal of Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton; Johnson was later acquitted by the Senate.