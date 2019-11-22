Herald & Review Almanac

In 2017, former sports doctor Larry Nassar, accused of molesting at least 125 girls and young women while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault. Ratko Mladic, the Bosnian Serb general whose forces carried out the worst massacre in Europe since World War II, was convicted of genocide and other crimes by the United Nations' Yugoslav war crimes tribunal and sentenced to life behind bars.

In 2018, After a Thanksgiving night shooting at an Alabama shopping mall wounded two people, a responding officer shot and killed a 21-year-old black man, Emantic Bradford Jr., who police initially said had shot a teen at the mall; they later acknowledged that Bradford, who they said was fleeing the scene with a handgun, was not the triggerman. (A state investigation determined that the officer was justified in shooting Bradford because Bradford carried a weapon and appeared to pose a threat.) President Donald Trump used a Thanksgiving Day call to troops deployed overseas to air grievances about the courts, trade issues and migrants heading to the southern border. Spectators bundled up for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York; a temperature of 21 degrees at the start of the parade made it one of the coldest Thanksgivings in the city in decades. Nissan fired chairman Carlos Ghosn, who'd led the Japanese automaker for nearly two decades, after his arrest for alleged financial improprieties.