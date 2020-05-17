Herald & Review Almanac

In 2015, a shootout erupted between bikers and police outside a restaurant in Waco, Texas, leaving nine of the bikers dead and 20 people injured. The contested city of Ramadi, capital of Iraq's largest province, fell to the Islamic State group in a major loss despite intensified U.S.-led airstrikes. Pope Francis canonized Sisters Mariam Bawardy and Marie Alphonsine Ghattas, two nuns from what was 19th-century Palestine, in hopes of encouraging Christians across the Middle East who were facing a wave of persecution from Islamic extremists.

In 2019, Herman Wouk, the Pulitzer Prize winning author of “The Caine Mutiny” and “The Winds of War,” died at his California home; he was 103. With a score of 128 after the second round of the PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka achieved the lowest 36-hole score in major championship history, and the largest lead (seven shots) of anyone at the halfway point of a Grand Slam event in 85 years. (Koepka would win the event for a second straight year.) Taiwan’s legislature voted to legalize same-sex marriage, making Taiwan the first place in Asia with a law that allowed and spelled out the terms of same-sex marriage. The owners of the pet known as Grumpy Cat, an internet sensation because of her sourpuss expression, announced on social media that the feline had died at her Arizona home at the age of seven.