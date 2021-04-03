Herald & Review readers share 'Good Things' from 2020

The Herald & Review asked readers to share some of the positive things that happened to them in the past year.
Many people in the Central Illinois area know me as a professional photographer with the spiky blonde hair and great-smelling cologne. But, only my close friends and family know how serious I am as a seasoned drummer.
I’ve been playing drums for about 37 years, and it’s been a long, enjoyable and fruitful journey. This past year, due to COVID, our business had to temporarily shut down during the pandemic for a couple months, then had limited business the rest of the year due to CDC limitations. The one good thing that came out of 2020 for me was falling in love with my drumming all over again, then using my time off to adapt and grow as a drummer.
In the past, my drumming has been on a wide scale of genres. I’ve played drums for the MacArthur Jazz Band, several rock and hard rock bands, country, funk, Latin hand percussion, and I’ve recorded with different bands to create albums. What a lot of people don’t know is, I’ve even been recruited twice to audition for The Blue Man Group at their Chicago venue. Over the past ten years, I’ve played as a drummer for our church, Decatur First Church of the Nazarene. A positive for me, but more importantly for our congregation and the Decatur community, is that we’ve been able to continue to provide worship services throughout most of the pandemic. As the main drummer, I was part of a worship team to be able to progressively get our church worship band back to our congregation and those who love contemporary Christian music with flavor. The first stage of the pandemic was recording our individual instrumental and vocal parts separately from our homes, then digitally splicing them into a singular video during the start of the COVID shutdown when churches were closed and only offered online services. The next stage was a drive-in church service, where we played outdoors in the parking lot of our church while church-goers stayed in their cars, listening to the service through a low-energy radio signal from our church. The next stages included moving limited amounts of people indoors, after gubernatorial approval, and slowly moving church worship back to a somewhat normal level.
The personal positivity did not end there, though. As my business slowly got back on it’s feet, I still continued to focus on my drumming. I drove deeply into learning more Latin grooves to further expand my drumming repertoire towards Latin hand percussion techniques. I absolutely love Reggaetone music. And as a supplement to my photography income, I decided to make lemonade out of lemons by investing in a complete microphone, soundboard and recording system for my drum set, which happens to be a very large collection. My current drum set-up includes a full drum set with 14 drums, 15 cymbals, a set of Latin congas, a djembe, a set of tabla dukka drums from India and a wide selection of percussion. So in a current world of unknowns, I am looking to record for different bands and commercial opportunities from the comfort and safety of my home.
Chad N. Mitchell, Forsyth
One good thing about this past year was the amazing support from Holy Family School in Decatur as we adjusted to remote learning.
Small class sizes and the staff’s willingness to go above and beyond has been critical to ensuring my kids are learning and supported, whether they are in-person or online. Teachers have even come to my house to drop off books. And thanks to the Tax Credit Scholarship Program, all three of my kids are able to attend Holy Family on full scholarships, which has allowed me to go back to school to pursue my bachelor’s degree.
Although 2020 was certainly a difficult year, we have a lot to be grateful for.
Jennifer Lopez, Decatur
On March 18, 2020, shortly after the governor issued the first stay at home order because of COVID, I sent out my first "A Little Something To Ponder" reflection to my siblings. Today, Feb. 21, I posted number 341. God has provided me with some beautiful material to work with. I have not missed a day — that is my blessing.
We are a close-knit family of eight, all but two of the siblings are retired. Before the pandemic hit, there were six of us in the immediate area that were used to getting together on a very regular basis. The stay at home order, which we had no idea how long it would last, certainly put a crimp in our style, let alone take the chance of getting and/or passing on the dreaded COVID.
So I decided the one thing I could do to keep us close and relieve the anxiety that COVID brought to our family was to send out a daily devotion, something that would be a daily reminder that "God's got this" (one of our favorite lines). Most of the devotions/reflections I share come through different e-mails I get or are from any of the number of Christian devotionals of my own. I always give the author the credit for their work. They all include a Scripture passage. And then I add a personal perspective, something our family can relate to.
What is the one good thing that has come from COVID: for myself (and I believe all my siblings share the sentiment) it has truly brought us closer to God and each other. Through these ponderings, my siblings and I have strengthened our own beliefs in God's faithfulness to us, helped us to truly recognize how our faith system has gotten us through some pretty rough times, and given us a place to share our most personal thoughts. We were raised in a very loving, nurturing, Catholic family and we thank God for the foundation of faith our parents provided us. And for these things I give all thanks and glory to God.
Phyllis Howley, Decatur