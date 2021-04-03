Herald & Review readers share 'Good Things' from 2020

I’ve been playing drums for about 37 years, and it’s been a long, enjoyable and fruitful journey. This past year, due to COVID, our business had to temporarily shut down during the pandemic for a couple months, then had limited business the rest of the year due to CDC limitations. The one good thing that came out of 2020 for me was falling in love with my drumming all over again, then using my time off to adapt and grow as a drummer.

In the past, my drumming has been on a wide scale of genres. I’ve played drums for the MacArthur Jazz Band, several rock and hard rock bands, country, funk, Latin hand percussion, and I’ve recorded with different bands to create albums. What a lot of people don’t know is, I’ve even been recruited twice to audition for The Blue Man Group at their Chicago venue. Over the past ten years, I’ve played as a drummer for our church, Decatur First Church of the Nazarene. A positive for me, but more importantly for our congregation and the Decatur community, is that we’ve been able to continue to provide worship services throughout most of the pandemic. As the main drummer, I was part of a worship team to be able to progressively get our church worship band back to our congregation and those who love contemporary Christian music with flavor. The first stage of the pandemic was recording our individual instrumental and vocal parts separately from our homes, then digitally splicing them into a singular video during the start of the COVID shutdown when churches were closed and only offered online services. The next stage was a drive-in church service, where we played outdoors in the parking lot of our church while church-goers stayed in their cars, listening to the service through a low-energy radio signal from our church. The next stages included moving limited amounts of people indoors, after gubernatorial approval, and slowly moving church worship back to a somewhat normal level.