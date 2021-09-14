Here are the 6 groups getting Community Foundation grants

DECATUR – The Community Foundation of Macon County awarded a total of $100,000 in grant funds to six local nonprofit organizations to address health care access and outcomes.

“We just want to help partner with different service organizations in our community to make better health outcomes for individuals because that affects everybody here,” said Tony Holly, director of strategic grant making at the Community Foundation of Macon County.

Every year, the foundation provides community grants through the Impact100 program which donates $100,000 to local nonprofit organizations who are focused on different needs or issues in the community.

This year the foundation awarded grants to nonprofit organizations that address issues of healthcare access and outcomes.

The organizations awarded and the total funds received are:

Holly said the grant program has a review committee made up of members from Macon County that review applications and choose organizations based on each year’s focal point.

Each organization can then receive grant awards ranging from $2,500 up to $20,000.

Next year’s grant application process will open July 1, with a closing deadline of Aug. 3.

