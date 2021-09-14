Here are the 6 groups getting Community Foundation grants

DECATUR – The Community Foundation of Macon County awarded a total of $100,000 in grant funds to six local nonprofit organizations to address health care access and outcomes.
“We just want to help partner with different service organizations in our community to make better health outcomes for individuals because that affects everybody here,” said Tony Holly, director of strategic grant making at the Community Foundation of Macon County.
Every year, the foundation provides community grants through the Impact100 program which donates $100,000 to local nonprofit organizations who are focused on different needs or issues in the community.
This year the foundation awarded grants to nonprofit organizations that address issues of healthcare access and outcomes.
The organizations awarded and the total funds received are:
- HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Health Connect program for area residents without access to primary care ($20,000)
- Old King’s Orchard Community Center youth recreation for success program ($20,000)
- Richland Community College on-site mental health services with Crossing Healthcare ($20,000)
- Salvation Army of Decatur and Macon County men’s transitional housing shelter program coordinator ($20,000)
- Community Missions supporting the needs of frontline healthcare workers ($14,000)
- Millikin University Torrence Park revitalization project ($6,000)
Holly said the grant program has a review committee made up of members from Macon County that review applications and choose organizations based on each year’s focal point.
Each organization can then receive grant awards ranging from $2,500 up to $20,000.
Next year’s grant application process will open July 1, with a closing deadline of Aug. 3.
24 reasons why the Decatur region is special
This collection was inspired by our our project, "100 reasons to love the Decatur area,” which each day looked at a different person, place or thing that's special about the region.
As we exit COVID, let's reconnect with what we miss.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
Tate & Lyle is one of the city's most successful businesses and owner of perhaps its most recognizable landmark.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
Since its construction in the 1920s as a water source for the city's growing industry, Lake Decatur has become a prime location for fishing, s…
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.
The Herald & Review is chronicling the people, places and history that make our region special.