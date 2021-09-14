 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here are the 6 groups getting Community Foundation grants
alert top story

Here are the 6 groups getting Community Foundation grants

DECATUR – The Community Foundation of Macon County awarded a total of $100,000 in grant funds to six local nonprofit organizations to address health care access and outcomes.

“We just want to help partner with different service organizations in our community to make better health outcomes for individuals because that affects everybody here,” said Tony Holly, director of strategic grant making at the Community Foundation of Macon County.  

United Way hosting Dine United fall fundraiser

Every year, the foundation provides community grants through the Impact100 program which donates $100,000 to local nonprofit organizations who are focused on different needs or issues in the community.

This year the foundation awarded grants to nonprofit organizations that address issues of healthcare access and outcomes.

DUI charges filed in Shelby County wreck that killed 2

The organizations awarded and the total funds received are:

Holly said the grant program has a review committee made up of members from Macon County that review applications and choose organizations based on each year’s focal point.

Each organization can then receive grant awards ranging from $2,500 up to $20,000.

Next year’s grant application process will open July 1, with a closing deadline of Aug. 3.

24 reasons why the Decatur region is special

This collection was inspired by our our project, "100 reasons to love the Decatur area,” which each day looked at a different person, place or thing that's special about the region. 

See the series here. 

As we exit COVID, let's reconnect with what we miss. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Regular exercise cuts the risk of developing anxiety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News