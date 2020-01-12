Here's to more Illini bowl games — and why your support matters

Chris Coates Central Illinois Editor Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises. Follow Chris Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Herald & Review has a long history of covering the Illini -- through good times and not so good.

So when word came that the Illini were going to the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, California, on Dec. 30, I knew our Illini reporter Joey Wagner would have to be there.

Joey traveled with the team and filed a volley of tweets, photos and stories from across the Bay Area. He also appeared in videos from WCIA, our media partner, who sent reporter Bret Beherns as well.

It was great coverage that was unique and important to Central Illinois.

It also took an investment, which is why your membership is so important to what we do. Our members help support traveling with the Illini. We couldn't do it without you.

Here's to more bowl games in our future. Be sure to follow Joey on Twitter until then.

Thanks for reading.

A trip to remember: Joey Wagner's writing from California covering Illinois' Redbox Bowl adventure

Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Reach him at chris.coates@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter: @ByChrisCoates

