Here's to more Illini bowl games — and why your support matters
Here's to more Illini bowl games — and why your support matters

Redbox Bowl Football

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) watches from the sideline in the last seconds of the Redbox Bowl against California on Monday.

 Tony Avelar, Associated Press

The Herald & Review has a long history of covering the Illini -- through good times and not so good.

So when word came that the Illini were going to the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, California, on Dec. 30, I knew our Illini reporter Joey Wagner would have to be there.

Joey traveled with the team and filed a volley of tweets, photos and stories from across the Bay Area. He also appeared in videos from WCIA, our media partner, who sent reporter Bret Beherns as well.

It was great coverage that was unique and important to Central Illinois.

It also took an investment, which is why your membership is so important to what we do. Our members help support traveling with the Illini. We couldn't do it without you.

Here's to more bowl games in our future. Be sure to follow Joey on Twitter until then.

Thanks for reading.

A trip to remember: Joey Wagner's writing from California covering Illinois' Redbox Bowl adventure

A trip to remember: Joey Wagner's writing from California covering Illinois' Redbox Bowl adventure

Joey Wagner covered all the angles of the Illini's trip to California to play in the Redbox Bowl. Here's his collected writing from the trip. 

Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Reach him at chris.coates@lee.netFollow him on Twitter: @ByChrisCoates

