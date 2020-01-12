Here's to more Illini bowl games — and why your support matters

The Herald & Review has a long history of covering the Illini -- through good times and not so good.
So when word came that the Illini were going to the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, California, on Dec. 30, I knew our Illini reporter Joey Wagner would have to be there.
Joey traveled with the team and filed a volley of tweets, photos and stories from across the Bay Area. He also appeared in videos from WCIA, our media partner, who sent reporter Bret Beherns as well.
It was great coverage that was unique and important to Central Illinois.
It also took an investment, which is why your membership is so important to what we do. Our members help support traveling with the Illini. We couldn't do it without you.
Here's to more bowl games in our future. Be sure to follow Joey on Twitter until then.
Thanks for reading.
A trip to remember: Joey Wagner's writing from California covering Illinois' Redbox Bowl adventure
Joey Wagner covered all the angles of the Illini's trip to California to play in the Redbox Bowl. Here's his collected writing from the trip.
The Herald & Review's Joey Wagner is with the Illini in California as they prepare for the Redbox Bowl. Updates here >>>
The University of Illinois football has arrived in San Francisco ahead of playing in the Redbox Bowl.
Illinois beat reporter Joey Wagner and WCIA Sports Director Bret Beherns recap day two in San Francisco
The Illinois football team arrived in San Francisco on Thursday and so did Illinois beat reporter Joey Wagner and WCIA Sports Director Bret Beherns.
Illinois beat writer Joey Wagner is with the team as they prepare for the Redbox Bowl in California.
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Brandon Peters is the only player on the Illinois football roster to have started in a bowl game.
California head coach Justin Wilcox used to study Illinois coach Lovie Smith's defenses.
Illini reporter Joey Wagner is in San Francisco reporting on the Illini football team ahead of its appearance in the Redbox Bowl. Here are some of the fans he found there >>>
Illinois football team serves meals, helps with clothes at St. Anthony's Dining Room in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The system was nearly flawless inside the St. Anthony's Dining Hall in the Tenderloin district in San Francisco on Sat…
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — There's a bit of an edge to the Illinois defensive line that senior defensive tackle Jamal Milan wants to see his team…
Illinois will play its final football game of the season on Monday in the Redbox Bowl against California.
Former players advise current #Illini to savor the experience.
Follow along for updates of the Redbox Bowl.
Reporting from Santa Clara, California, Herald & Review reporter Joey Wagner reports on how Illini seniors are handling their loss to California in the Redbox Bowl.
In a 35-20 loss to California in the Redbox Bowl, the turnover well dried up, and Cal's offense pulled back the mask to expose all of Illinois' flaws.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Even had Brandon Peters' dive been correctly marked on Illinois' second-to-last possession in the fourth quarter in the …
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Isaiah Williams' plan isn't to play wide receiver for Illinois.
