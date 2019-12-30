Here's where to buy recreational cannabis in Central Illinois

DECATUR — Dispensaries across the state will open their doors for recreational cannabis sales on Wednesday.
Only 35 medical cannabis stores statewide have been authorized to open for recreational sales. Up to 55 existing medical cannabis dispensaries are eligible to get state approval, but they also need local approval. Some municipalities, including Decatur, have banned recreational marijuana sales.
In addition, up to 75 more recreational cannabis retail licenses are to be awarded by May 1. These licenses will be weighted to favor “social equity” applicants, who were disproportionately hurt by the war on drugs, such as those with past low-level marijuana convictions or who live in poor neighborhoods.
A driver's license or valid state ID is required for purchase at all of the following Central Illinois locations.
The following information comes from the dispensaries' websites and store representatives when available.
Where: 504 Riverside Dr., East Peoria
Holiday hours: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Jan. 1, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Jan. 2
Standard hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday
Price range: Prices for medical and adult use are the same, according to the website.
Payment: Cash only
Where: 105 E. University Ave., Urbana
Holiday hours: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Jan. 1, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Jan 2
Standard hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m - 6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Price range: Prices for medical and adult use are the same, according to the website.
Payment: Cash only
Where: 1704 S. Neil St. C, Champaign
Holiday hours: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. Jan. 1
Standard hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday-Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, closed Friday-Saturday
Price range: Prices vary
Payment: Cash only, ATM on-site
Where: 1101 Ford Ave., Suite C, Effingham
Holiday hours: Closed Jan. 1
Standard hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
Price range: Prices vary
Payment: Cash only, ATM on-site
Where: 628 E. Adams St., Springfield
Holiday hours: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. Jan. 1
Standard hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
Price range: Prices vary
Payment: Cash and debit card only
Where: 4104 N. Columbus, Ottawa
Holiday hours: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Jan. 1
Standard hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Price range: Prices vary
Payment: Cash
Click here for the full list of licensed recreational dispensaries in Illinois.
The Chicago Tribune contributed.
Recreational marijuana goes on sale Jan. 1 — here’s how, where and what you’ll be able to buy in Illinois
