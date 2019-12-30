You are the owner of this article.
Here's where to buy recreational cannabis in Central Illinois
DECATUR — Dispensaries across the state will open their doors for recreational cannabis sales on Wednesday.

Only 35 medical cannabis stores statewide have been authorized to open for recreational sales. Up to 55 existing medical cannabis dispensaries are eligible to get state approval, but they also need local approval. Some municipalities, including Decatur, have banned recreational marijuana sales. 

In addition, up to 75 more recreational cannabis retail licenses are to be awarded by May 1. These licenses will be weighted to favor “social equity” applicants, who were disproportionately hurt by the war on drugs, such as those with past low-level marijuana convictions or who live in poor neighborhoods.

A driver's license or valid state ID is required for purchase at all of the following Central Illinois locations. 

The following information comes from the dispensaries' websites and store representatives when available. 

NuMed East Peoria 

Where: 504 Riverside Dr., East Peoria

Holiday hours: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Jan. 1, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Jan. 2

Standard hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

Price range: Prices for medical and adult use are the same, according to the website.

Payment: Cash only

NuMed Urbana 

Where: 105 E. University Ave., Urbana

Holiday hours: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Jan. 1, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Jan 2

Standard hours: Monday-Friday 11 a.m - 6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Price range: Prices for medical and adult use are the same, according to the website.

Payment: Cash only

Sunnyside

Where: 1704 S. Neil St. C, Champaign

Holiday hours: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. Jan. 1

Standard hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday-Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, closed Friday-Saturday 

Price range: Prices vary

Payment: Cash only, ATM on-site

The Clinic Effingham 

Where: 1101 Ford Ave., Suite C, Effingham

Holiday hours: Closed Jan. 1

Standard hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday 

Price range: Prices vary

Payment: Cash only, ATM on-site

Illinois Supply and Provisions (HCI Alternatives)

Where: 628 E. Adams St., Springfield

Holiday hours: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. Jan. 1

Standard hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

Price range: Prices vary

Payment: Cash and debit card only

Verilife 

Where: 4104 N. Columbus, Ottawa

Holiday hours: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Jan. 1

Standard hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Price range: Prices vary

Payment: Cash 

Click here for the full list of licensed recreational dispensaries in Illinois. 

The Chicago Tribune contributed. 

Recreational marijuana goes on sale Jan. 1 — here’s how, where and what you’ll be able to buy in Illinois

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/edit?hl=en&hl=en&mid=1YdVpXpcQQT9nhks200ztXOB41lKMwnmI&ll=39.96457896958661%2C-88.38910748443584&z=7
