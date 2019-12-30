Here's where to buy recreational cannabis in Central Illinois

DECATUR — Dispensaries across the state will open their doors for recreational cannabis sales on Wednesday.

Only 35 medical cannabis stores statewide have been authorized to open for recreational sales. Up to 55 existing medical cannabis dispensaries are eligible to get state approval, but they also need local approval. Some municipalities, including Decatur, have banned recreational marijuana sales.

In addition, up to 75 more recreational cannabis retail licenses are to be awarded by May 1. These licenses will be weighted to favor “social equity” applicants, who were disproportionately hurt by the war on drugs, such as those with past low-level marijuana convictions or who live in poor neighborhoods.

A driver's license or valid state ID is required for purchase at all of the following Central Illinois locations.

The following information comes from the dispensaries' websites and store representatives when available.