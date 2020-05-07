AT HOME WITH MARNI JAMESON: Couple donates everything they own to museum

“That first trip to Europe was so eye opening,” Ed said.

“It was like this grand feast,” Virginia added.

Indeed, on their first visit to the Louvre, in Paris, she recalled, “We could barely afford lunch there. Then the waiter brought this lovely hors d’oeuvres tray and two glasses of wine that we couldn’t afford. We saw this nicely dressed gentleman sitting nearby and knew it was from him.”

Art patrons are a generous bunch. Virginia and Ed are paying those moments forward.

Ed left teaching and took a management job with a trucking company, and in 1981 was transferred to Albuquerque, a city he and his wife loved for its art and culture. Because no teaching positions were available, Virginia began selling real estate.

They continued to travel and buy art. Today their large (and growing) collection includes pieces from other countries, and many from their native Southwest.

“We don’t buy what someone else likes,” Ed said. “We buy what we love. It doesn’t have to have value, nor do we need to think it will become valuable,” although some of their pieces are by artists who have become known.