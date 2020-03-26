AT HOME WITH MARNI JAMESON: House Hygiene: How to keep coronavirus from coming home

I don’t know about you, but lately, as the spread of the new coronavirus has driven me and everyone else indoors to shelter in place, my home really has become my haven … and my office and school and gym and movie theater and restaurants and pretty much my world.

I’m good with that. However, if our homes are going to be the family safety zone for the unforeseeable future, keeping them clean and the enemy virus out is top of mind. For answers, I talked to Dr. Edwin DeJesus, an infectious disease specialist based in Orlando, and peppered him questions:

Marni: What do you wish more people understood?

Dr. DeJesus: That every American needs to take this situation very seriously. COVID-19 is not just another flu. It is a potentially lethal infection with serious consequences. Experts agree that the main driver is getting close to someone who has it. We must practice social distance at the very least. Staying six feet away is a good rule.

Why do we have to stay home?