COATES: Home projects during COVID: The list keeps growing

I've been working more or less out of a spare bedroom since COVID started. We didn't have a proper desk, so I rigged a hand-me-down vanity and a card table. It felt like something from the set of "Sanford and Son."
Eventually I bought a black L-shaped desk. In a nod to feng shui, I positioned it so I could look into the room, and I soon found myself endlessly distracted by everything that's wrong with the space.
The scuffed walls.
The nail holes.
Is that a perished bug in the glass lamp?
Over time, this ability to see fix-it projects extended beyond the office, into kind of like how the cyborg in "Terminator" viewed the world. Instead of "threat assessments," there were areas in need of caulking, landscape mulch or replacement cordless light filtering shades.
The baseboards need painting.
The siding power-washed.
The kiddie pool has to go in the shed — and the snow shovel pulled closer.
It makes sense that our to-do lists keep growing. Our homes are now serving so many more purposes in this COVID world — places of work, places of school, places of entertaining, places of safety. Being stuck at home means staring at all those things that need attention.
It's the same reason landscape contractors, home goods stores and other businesses are getting a larger share of business. If we're going to sheltering in place, at least make the shelter someplace we'd like to be. Consider it a silver lining.
As for my to-do list, I was able to find a way to slow the pace of new items being added: My desk now faces the corner.
