Decatur City Council wants more input about commercial use of parcels near Fairview Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Plans to rezone property on a street leading to one of Decatur's most beloved parks are on hold for now, after city council members raised concerns about opening up a residential area to light commercial use.

At issue was a proposal by city staff to rezone 1326-1336 West Eldorado Street, the current home of Temple B’Nai Abraham, and the adjoining address of 1308 West Eldorado Street, now housing Decatur Fire Department’s Station 3.

The proposal would have allowed both land parcels — lining the road that leads to Fairview Park — to be shifted to B-1 status, opening them for retail development like small shops. The council voted 5-1 Monday night to table the rezoning for 30 days to provide time for more public comment and to see if there is a chance the temple property could be sold for residential rather than retail use.

The request to rezone the temple had come from the synagogue's own membership, which is desperate to sell the building. The city plans to replace the firehouse with a new station on nearby Fairview Plaza and city planners believed rezoning the fire station site to B1 would make both land parcels more attractive to buyers.