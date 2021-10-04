 Skip to main content
Decatur city-wide Cleanup Day planned

DECATUR — The last city-wide Cleanup Day for the season will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.

Richelle Dunbar, neighborhood services manager for the city of Decatur, talks about the city cleanup event held Wednesday, May 12, in Decatur.

Masks or face coverings as well as proof of Decatur residency are required.

No appliances, paint, electronics or yard waste will be accepted.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

