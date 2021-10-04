Decatur city-wide Cleanup Day planned

DECATUR — The last city-wide Cleanup Day for the season will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.
Masks or face coverings as well as proof of Decatur residency are required.
No appliances, paint, electronics or yard waste will be accepted.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Donnette Beckett
"Together Decatur" Columnist and Food/Drink Reporter
