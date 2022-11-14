 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur neighborhood revitalization topic of seminar

DECATUR — The public is invited to the Decatur Community Revitalization Seminar from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave.

The discussions will highlight neighborhood revitalization strategies for the city's older neighborhoods. Session topics will include strengthening neighborhood communities, revitalization economic bases, new designs for affordable housing, low income financial resources, and neighborhood planning.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and Decatur Community Development Director Cordaryl Patrick speak ahead of the city's presentation of a $450,000 check to the Northeast Community Fund.

The seminar is sponsored by One Level and Decatur Township.

Decatur brings Great Neighbors together

For more information, call 217-706-5590.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

