Decatur neighborhood revitalization topic of seminar

DECATUR — The public is invited to the Decatur Community Revitalization Seminar from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave.
The discussions will highlight neighborhood revitalization strategies for the city's older neighborhoods. Session topics will include strengthening neighborhood communities, revitalization economic bases, new designs for affordable housing, low income financial resources, and neighborhood planning.
The seminar is sponsored by One Level and Decatur Township.
For more information, call 217-706-5590.
