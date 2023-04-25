DECATUR — During a typical workday, Natalie Chakeres sits in a windowless building testing gas meters for Ameren.

Tuesday afternoon, however, was spent planting trees in Fairview Park.

“I do love gardening,” Chakeres said. “And I have a passion for plants.”

Chakeres and nearly 60 Ameren employees, Decatur Park District staff and community members volunteered during the Green Thumb Give Back by planting trees in the park.

“This is kind of nice,” she said. “It’s one of my many hobbies, so if I can do it while I’m helping out the community, why not.”

According to Abby Helm, Ameren community relations coordinator, the Green Thumb Give Back is a volunteer and community initiative promoted by the power company for the communities they serve. “We have such a great relationship with the park district that we wanted to get into our parks, help with some cleanup, help get the parks ready to open up for the summer, and plant some trees,” she said.

Several trees in Fairview Park needed to be replaced. “So we donated 20 trees,” Helm said.

Other services provided during the volunteer event included mulching, debris cleanup and other landscaping duties.

The bald cypress, tulip trees, and maples were a few of the trees planted.

After the work was complete, the volunteers were treated to coffee, tea, and baked goods from Coffee Connection, Tillamook ice cream and an Ameren LED light bulb.

The Decatur Park District also benefited from the work. Park Manager Brett Stock supervised the planting.

“This is something that needs to be done throughout the park,” he said. “It’s nice to have the extra hands to help get everything completed. Spring is a pretty busy time for us.”

The park district will plant 20 to 100 trees each year, according to Stock.

Brittoni Wilkins, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. member, spent the afternoon spreading mulch around the playground area on the southside of Fairview Park. “We are committed to enhancing our environment,” she said about the organization. “It’s one of our efforts over the next four years.”

The sorority hopes to make an impact through planting trees, Wilkins said. “We’re going to participate in the mulching, but we did have trees that were donated to us through the Arbor Society that we did bring out to be planted,” she said.

Ameren’s Director of the North Electric Region, Brian Brackney, has helped plant trees in other areas around the state. “We like to partner with our communities that we serve,” he said. “We enjoy giving back this way.”

Brackney has planted trees in Peoria, Quincy and East St. Louis. The goal is to visit different areas every two weeks.

“I do whatever they tell me to do,” he said. “Today I’m not the boss.”

19 memories of Decatur parks Cooling off Dangling Good Time Fariview Park bears Figure Skating Fun Fair Fun Fair Fun Fair slide Hockey classes given at ice rink Immersed in Studies Joyland Joyland Me and my penguin Nelson Park Golf Course Nelson Park Golf Course New Instructor Really reeling Skating Summer in the Parks Summer officially arrives