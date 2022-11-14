Decatur's Infinite Hello Spot offers 'connection' to those who have passed

DECATUR — Tykyna Cole has another way to speak to loved ones who have passed.

“My grandmother. Hello,” she said about a recent conversation.

On Monday afternoon, Cole, her family and other community members introduced The Infinite Hello Spot, where those who are grieving can have at least one more conversation with a loved one.

Located near a trail in Park Luise off of 44th Street in Decatur, the older-style phone is attached to a pergola wall allowing people to simply pick up the receiver and begin talking to whoever they wish.

“There will be more Hellos than we bargained for,” Cole said. “This project is small and simple, but already has made a big impact.”

Cole and her family live near the park. “My dog and I are in this park daily,” he said. “It’s just a quaint place to have this kind of conversation.”

The idea to construct an area allowing others to peacefully express their feelings to their loved ones came from a CBS Sunday Morning news story. As a licensed clinical counselor with Cole Counseling Services, Cole noticed several men using the ‘phone’ on the program. “It’s easy for guys to just come to this,” she said about the fake phone. “I wanted to create a space where they didn’t have to make an appointment. If they had somebody they wanted to talk to, they could.”

Cole contacted the Decatur Park District, who worked with others, including the Community Foundation of Macon County, to create the small area, which includes a stone bench and a pergola with a push-button phone.

The cedar pergola was built by the park district's construction department. “The park district obviously has the space,” said employee Bobby Garner. “We dropped everything and did it.”

Construction took Garner and his team a week. “We wanted to make sure it was durable and resilient, since it will be outdoors,” he said.

Although the phone is not hooked up, it does provide an emotional connection between the living and their loved ones. “It’s a spot to come and connect with relatives you’ve lost or you just need an open phone to talk to whoever about whatever,” Garner said.

According to the park district, parks offer mental health benefits. “It is the hope of all of our organizations that community members come here to find peace, closure and acceptance by using The Infinite Hello Spot,” said Katie Myers, director of marketing and communications.

“It is for anyone and everyone,” said Rachel Moran, director of communication for the Community Foundation of Macon County. “It has the power to bring so much healing and comfort to those who are grieving in our community.”

The discussions do not have to be with someone who has passed, Cole said. “It’s just a conversation,” she said. “It’s a space to pick up a phone and have a conversation.”