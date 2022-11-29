 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured
HOLIDAYS

Team effort needed to bring the Brix Farm Christmas Spectacular in Decatur to life

  • 0
113022-dec-loc-wildart_04.JPG

Eric Brown and Wally Kemp hang lights on a tree in preparation for the Brix Farm Christmas Spectacular light display on Garver Church Road. “This year is bigger,” said Brown. “We’ve added a bunch of stuff this year.”

DECATUR — Brix Farm Christmas Spectacular is almost ready for visitors.

“We don’t have an official light up date yet,” co-owner Dawn Brix said.

The Brix family and friends have been working on the elaborate lights display on their Garver Church Road farm for more than two weeks. The free light show, which consists of various displays synchronized with music, can take approximately 45 minutes to complete. However, guests are allowed to leave at any time.

Brix suggests drivers turn off the vehicles’ driving lights when they enter the field. “So it doesn’t affect everyone watching the show,” she said. “But if you stay on the street, use your flashers so you don’t get hit. And just slow down.”

People are also reading…

113022-dec-loc-wildart_05.JPG

Light displays decorate a fence on the Brix farm. Organizers are hopeful the light show will be ready to set the night sky aglow next week.

Information on the opening date will be available on the event’s Facebook page. The family hopes to turn on the lights for the show by next week.

This year, added features include extra gumball trees. “The whole tree is lit up in blue, then there’s balls that are colored lights,” Brix said. “And we’ve added more pixels.”

113022-dec-loc-wildart_01.JPG

Eric Brown hangs lights on a tree in preparation for the Brix Farm Christmas Spectacular light display at D&D Farms in Whitmore Township on Monday. “This year is bigger,” said Brown. “We’ve added a bunch of stuff this year.”

Other additions include illusions on a Matrix wall, more snowflakes and spinners. “And we’re hoping to add more farm equipment in the drive-thru area to be lit up,” Brix said.

Although the display has several lines of lights draped throughout the farm, Brix said the utility bill does not rise much. “The first year, our power bill went up only $20,” she said.

The family credits the flashing LED lights for the low cost. “These lights are going on and off all the time,” Brix said. “They’re dancing, so they aren’t even on very long.”

113022-dec-loc-wildart_02.JPG

Eric Brown and Wally Kemp hang lights on a tree in preparation for the Brix Farm Christmas Spectacular light display at D&D Farms in Whitmore Township on Monday. “This year is bigger,” said Brown. “We’ve added a bunch of stuff this year.”

The drive-thru display has its own unique show with constant lighting, raising the bills more. “Those lights are on all of the time,” Brix said.

Decatur artist draws inspiration from hometown landmarks, brings them to life

Volunteers to set up the displays consist of family and friends, including several visitors from St. Louis, a Richland Community College club and the Brix’s adult children.

“We’ve had quite a bit of help,” Brix said.

113022-dec-loc-wildart_03.JPG

Wally Kemp is one of a team of volunteers who help hang the lights at the Brix Farm. Dawn Brix said regular visitors to the Christmas light show will notice some new additions this year.

Although the event is free, the family will take donations. The funds go toward various college and trade school scholarships as well as the utility bill. “And more lights,” Brix said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Brix Farm Christmas Spectacular

To follow the progress of the Brix Farm Christmas Spectacular, visit the event’s Facebook page.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

15 signs your child is affected by bullying and what you can do about it

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News