Team effort needed to bring the Brix Farm Christmas Spectacular in Decatur to life

DECATUR — Brix Farm Christmas Spectacular is almost ready for visitors.

“We don’t have an official light up date yet,” co-owner Dawn Brix said.

The Brix family and friends have been working on the elaborate lights display on their Garver Church Road farm for more than two weeks. The free light show, which consists of various displays synchronized with music, can take approximately 45 minutes to complete. However, guests are allowed to leave at any time.

Brix suggests drivers turn off the vehicles’ driving lights when they enter the field. “So it doesn’t affect everyone watching the show,” she said. “But if you stay on the street, use your flashers so you don’t get hit. And just slow down.”

Information on the opening date will be available on the event’s Facebook page. The family hopes to turn on the lights for the show by next week.

This year, added features include extra gumball trees. “The whole tree is lit up in blue, then there’s balls that are colored lights,” Brix said. “And we’ve added more pixels.”

Other additions include illusions on a Matrix wall, more snowflakes and spinners. “And we’re hoping to add more farm equipment in the drive-thru area to be lit up,” Brix said.

Although the display has several lines of lights draped throughout the farm, Brix said the utility bill does not rise much. “The first year, our power bill went up only $20,” she said.

The family credits the flashing LED lights for the low cost. “These lights are going on and off all the time,” Brix said. “They’re dancing, so they aren’t even on very long.”

The drive-thru display has its own unique show with constant lighting, raising the bills more. “Those lights are on all of the time,” Brix said.

Volunteers to set up the displays consist of family and friends, including several visitors from St. Louis, a Richland Community College club and the Brix’s adult children.

“We’ve had quite a bit of help,” Brix said.

Although the event is free, the family will take donations. The funds go toward various college and trade school scholarships as well as the utility bill. “And more lights,” Brix said.