Beautify Decatur looking for volunteers

DECATUR — Organizers of the Beautify Decatur Coalition are requesting volunteers to help clean up areas of Decatur.

The next Clean-Up Day will be May 1 along West US 36 from Wyckles Road to the CVS store area on Fairview Ave.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Volunteers can meet at 10 a.m. in at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel at 4191 U.S. Route 36 West.

Safety vests, litter grabbers, trash bags and gloves will be available if needed.

For more information about the Beautify Decatur Coalition and to register for volunteer opportunities, visit www.beautifydecatur.com.

PHOTOS: Boys & Girls Club removes litter for Beautify Decatur Coalition

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.