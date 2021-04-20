Beautify Decatur looking for volunteers

DECATUR — Organizers of the Beautify Decatur Coalition are requesting volunteers to help clean up areas of Decatur.
The next Clean-Up Day will be May 1 along West US 36 from Wyckles Road to the CVS store area on Fairview Ave.
Volunteers can meet at 10 a.m. in at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel at 4191 U.S. Route 36 West.
Safety vests, litter grabbers, trash bags and gloves will be available if needed.
For more information about the Beautify Decatur Coalition and to register for volunteer opportunities, visit www.beautifydecatur.com.
