Beautify Decatur looking for volunteers
Beautify Decatur looking for volunteers

George Streckfuss, owner of the Brass Horn in downtown Decatur, talks about keeping downtown Decatur beautiful. The Beautify Decatur Coalition has brought back the "Let's Keep Decatur Bee-utiful" competition beginning on September 1, encouraging businesses and residents to enter the competition.

DECATUR — Organizers of the Beautify Decatur Coalition are requesting volunteers to help clean up areas of Decatur.

The next Clean-Up Day will be May 1 along West US 36 from Wyckles Road to the CVS store area on Fairview Ave.

HSHS St. Mary's Hospital to celebrate Earth Day

Volunteers can meet at 10 a.m. in at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel at 4191 U.S. Route 36 West. 

Safety vests, litter grabbers, trash bags and gloves will be available if needed.

For more information about the Beautify Decatur Coalition and to register for volunteer opportunities, visit www.beautifydecatur.com.

PHOTOS: Boys & Girls Club removes litter for Beautify Decatur Coalition

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

