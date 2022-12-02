 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christmas lights recycling available starting Monday in Decatur

DECATUR — Strings of unwanted Christmas lights can be discarded for recycling between Dec. 5 and Jan. 31 in the specially-marked blue collection box at the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center, 1750 N. 21st St., Decatur.

All packaging and attachments, such as hangers, garland or decorations, should be removed. Bulbs can be left attached.

For more information, contact the Macon County Environmental Management Department at 217-425-4505 or visit the website at www.MaconGreen.com.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

