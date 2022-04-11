Decatur community gardener receives gifts to expand the harvest

DECATUR — Wendy Taylor spent Monday afternoon as if she were at her own birthday party.

As a volunteer creating and organizing the community garden, The Ladybug Mountain, in her Torrence Park neighborhood, Taylor received donations to help her with this year’s planting.

“I’m so excited,” she said after receiving the surprise gifts.

Her gifts, which included gloves, tools, seeds and other items to start the growing season, were donated by Decatur Block by Block and Lowe’s. “This is to support all of Wendy’s efforts,” said Ellen Hearn. “She does all this on her own dime.”

As Executive Director of Decatur Block by Block, Hearn wanted to recognize Taylor and the volunteer work she has given to the Torrence Park neighborhood and the community gardens. “We’re wanting to support those volunteers by giving them a shower,” Hearn said about Taylor and the volunteers. “On her free time, she works to provide enrichment opportunities for the young people in this particular area.”

The various seeds and plants included zucchini, lettuce, radishes and pumpkins. “So she should be in a good place with lots of things growing very shortly,” Hearn said.

For more than 10 years the garden has grown in size. The educational opportunities for the neighborhood children have also expanded. Along with learning about nature and where their food comes from, they have learned the value of their work. The Richland Community College Farmers Market adopted the community garden volunteers and the food they grow. “We were able to start teaching the kids about money and selling what they actually grew,” Taylor said. “And they’ve learned food doesn’t start out at the grocery store. It’s a lot of work.”

In 2021, students from the Heartland Technical Academy industrial trades class built a greenhouse, then moved it to the gardens. The greenhouse will be used to start the plants from seeds, Taylor said. “The kids would actually put the seeds in the individual little containers and watch it grow,” she said.

The Heartland students built raised garden boxes for this year’s contribution to Taylor’s gifts. “That’s going to be awesome,” she said. “Because we have little critters that love to munch on cabbage and all that good stuff.”

Heartland student William Hoffman said he likes to help the community. “I like to help whoever I can,” he said.

Hoffman and his classmates learn about plumbing, electricity and carpentry in their class. Their instructor, Jerry Buckely, used the greenhouse project to teach the students how to frame doors and windows. “It covers a lot of different trades,” he said about the class. “We have three kids looking to go to (the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers)."

Building elements of a greenhouse are an example of what they will be doing in the future.

“This was fun,” Hoffman said. “It took a lot of us to do it, but it’s done.”

