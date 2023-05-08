DECATUR — Jerry Culp, executive director at the Macon County Conservation District, will be the guest speaker at the Macon County Community Environmental Council Quarterly Environmental Forum.

The event is set from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Decatur Public Library's Madden Auditorium, 130 N Franklin St.

Culp will share his experiences managing natural resources as well as his ideas for the conservation district's future.

The event is free and open to the public.

The council will discuss current projects, such as the Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial and the Torrance Park Project.

For more information about the event, email roconner63@comcast.net.

