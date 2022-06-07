Let's Keep Decatur Bee-utiful invited home

Homeowners are encouraged to do the same with their property. “Again, we are looking for that wow factor,” Davis said. “Whatever makes a home look attractive from the street, that’s what we’re looking for. But it doesn’t have to be big or expensive.”
Entries can be submitted by the owner or by a fan of the home. Photos of entries will be posted on the Beautify Decatur Facebook page. No address will be published.
Judges, made up of Beautify Decatur Coalition board members, will award first, second and third prizes. First place is a gift certificate to Lowe’s and a wheelbarrow filled with gardening supplies. Second place is a gift certificate from Connie’s Country Greenhouse. Third place is a gift certificate from Cedar Lake Gardens and Gifts/Walkers Landscape.
“Speed Lube is sponsoring this contest,” Avery said.
Organizers and judges will visit each winning home. “Like we’ve done it in the past, we’ll deliver balloons and their awards,” Avery said.
For more than a decade, the Beautify Decatur Coalition has been encouraging the community to organize and keep the exterior of their businesses and homes clean.
“But a lot of people in Decatur keep their homes absolutely beautiful,” Davis said. “So this is just a new twist.”
Foundation Director Jill Applebee, left, and Jamie Gower, Director of Recreation & Facilities, were presented with the "Let's Keep Decatur Bee-utiful" award by Beautify Decatur Coalition on Monday at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater was won an award for being the most litter-free business in this year's “Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful” contest. Competition co-chair Jill Davis presented Jamie Gower, Decatur Park District director of recreation and facilities, with the award on Monday.
Jill Davis, left, presents Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater manager Mike Wilcott with the "Let's Keep Decatur Bee-utiful" Most Litter Free award on Monday. The performance space in Nelson Park opened in the spring and is being recognized for its impact on the community.
The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater is presented with the "Let's Keep Decatur Bee-utiful" award on Monday. The Beautify Decatur Coalition sponsors the contest.
