Let's Keep Decatur Bee-utiful invited home

DECATUR — Decatur businesses have competed for the most attractive curb appeal during the Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful contest.

Now it’s Decatur’s homeowners' turn.

The Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful Home Edition is open to homeowners throughout June. Similar to the business contest, contestants send in photos of the exterior of a beautifully landscaped yard to the Beautify Decatur Coalition website. Awards will be announced in July.

According to organizers Susan Avery and Jill Davis, community members had suggested a residential contest. This year was their first attempt at the Home Edition.

“In the past, we worked with businesses,” Davis said. “We’ve encouraged businesses to spruce up, sweep up, pick up litter, add some color or impact.”

Homeowners are encouraged to do the same with their property. “Again, we are looking for that wow factor,” Davis said. “Whatever makes a home look attractive from the street, that’s what we’re looking for. But it doesn’t have to be big or expensive.”

Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful Home Edition To submit an entry into the Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful Home Edition contest, visit beautifydecatur.com. To request more information, send an email to jilldavis@beautifuldecaturbusiness.com.

Entries can be submitted by the owner or by a fan of the home. Photos of entries will be posted on the Beautify Decatur Facebook page. No address will be published.

Judges, made up of Beautify Decatur Coalition board members, will award first, second and third prizes. First place is a gift certificate to Lowe’s and a wheelbarrow filled with gardening supplies. Second place is a gift certificate from Connie’s Country Greenhouse. Third place is a gift certificate from Cedar Lake Gardens and Gifts/Walkers Landscape.

“Speed Lube is sponsoring this contest,” Avery said.

Organizers and judges will visit each winning home. “Like we’ve done it in the past, we’ll deliver balloons and their awards,” Avery said.

For more than a decade, the Beautify Decatur Coalition has been encouraging the community to organize and keep the exterior of their businesses and homes clean.

“But a lot of people in Decatur keep their homes absolutely beautiful,” Davis said. “So this is just a new twist.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

