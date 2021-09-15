 Skip to main content
Plant sale hosted by Special Olympics volunteers

DECATUR — The parents of a Special Olympics athlete will hold a plant sale to benefit Special Olympics Region I from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17 and 18, at 735 Stevens Creek Blvd. in Forsyth.

Mums, succulents and tropical plants have been collected from Lowe’s in Forsyth and Connie’s Country Greenhouse in Latham. Raffle tickets will be sold for a chance at a rare bouquet of tropical plants shipped from Hawaii.

Special Olympic volunteers will be helping with the sale.

For more information, call 217-972-3062 or 217-428-9255.

