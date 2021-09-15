Plant sale hosted by Special Olympics volunteers

DECATUR — The parents of a Special Olympics athlete will hold a plant sale to benefit
Special Olympics Region I from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17 and 18, at 735 Stevens Creek Blvd. in Forsyth.
Mums, succulents and tropical plants have been collected from
Lowe’s in Forsyth and Connie’s Country Greenhouse in Latham. Raffle tickets will be sold for a chance at a rare bouquet of tropical plants shipped from Hawaii.
Special Olympic volunteers will be helping with the sale.
For more information, call 217-972-3062 or 217-428-9255.
PHOTOS: Polar Plunge celebrates its 19th year, benefits Illinois Special Olympics
GALLERY-polarplunge-003.JPG
Eisenhower junior Caleb Patton plunges with one of the two groups of Eisenhower High School students on Saturday during the 19th annual Polar Plunge in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-polarplunge-001.JPG
Mayor of Decatur Julie Moore Wolfe speaks at the opening of the 19th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday at The Beach House in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-polarplunge-002.JPG
A representative of his entire school, Parker Summers of St. Patrick's School plunges solo on Saturday during the 19th annual Polar Plunge in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-polarplunge-004.JPG
Students from Maroa-Fosyth High School plunge on Saturday during the 19th annual Polar Plunge in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-polarplunge-005.JPG
Tim Spinner plunges on Saturday during the 19th annual Polar Plunge in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-polarplunge-006.JPG
Tim Spinner embraces one of the diver guards for his plunge on Saturday during the 19th annual Polar Plunge in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-polarplunge-007.JPG
Groups and individuals from around Central Illinois attend the 19th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday at the Beach House in Decatur. The money raised by the event goes to the Region I of the Illinois Special Olympics.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-polarplunge-008.JPG
Groups and individuals from around Central Illinois attend the 19th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday at the Beach House in Decatur. The money raised by the event goes to the Region I of the Illinois Special Olympics.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-polarplunge-009.JPG
Groups and individuals from around Central Illinois attend the 19th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday at the Beach House in Decatur. The money raised by the event goes to the Region I of the Illinois Special Olympics.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-polarplunge-010.JPG
Groups and individuals from around Central Illinois attend the 19th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday at the Beach House in Decatur. The money raised by the event goes to the Region I of the Illinois Special Olympics.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-polarplunge-011.JPG
Groups and individuals from around Central Illinois attend the 19th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday at the Beach House in Decatur. The money raised by the event goes to the Region I of the Illinois Special Olympics.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-polarplunge-012.JPG
Groups and individuals from around Central Illinois attend the 19th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday at the Beach House in Decatur. The money raised by the event goes to the Region I of the Illinois Special Olympics.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-polarplunge-013.JPG
Groups and individuals from around Central Illinois attend the 19th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday at the Beach House in Decatur. The money raised by the event goes to the Region I of the Illinois Special Olympics.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-polarplunge-014.JPG
Groups and individuals from around Central Illinois attend the 19th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday at the Beach House in Decatur. The money raised by the event goes to the Region I of the Illinois Special Olympics.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-polarplunge-015.JPG
Groups and individuals from around Central Illinois attend the 19th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday at the Beach House in Decatur. The money raised by the event goes to the Region I of the Illinois Special Olympics.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-polarplunge-016.JPG
Groups and individuals from around Central Illinois attend the 19th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday at the Beach House in Decatur. The money raised by the event goes to the Region I of the Illinois Special Olympics.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-polarplunge-017.JPG
Groups and individuals from around Central Illinois attend the 19th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday at the Beach House in Decatur. The money raised by the event goes to the Region I of the Illinois Special Olympics.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-polarplunge-018.JPG
Groups and individuals from around Central Illinois attend the 19th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday at the Beach House in Decatur. The money raised by the event goes to the Region I of the Illinois Special Olympics.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-polarplunge-019.JPG
Groups and individuals from around Central Illinois attend the 19th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday at the Beach House in Decatur. The money raised by the event goes to the Region I of the Illinois Special Olympics.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-polarplunge-020.JPG
Groups and individuals from around Central Illinois attend the 19th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday at the Beach House in Decatur. The money raised by the event goes to the Region I of the Illinois Special Olympics.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-polarplunge-021.JPG
Groups and individuals from around Central Illinois attend the 19th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday at the Beach House in Decatur. The money raised by the event goes to the Region I of the Illinois Special Olympics.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-polarplunge-022.JPG
Groups and individuals from around Central Illinois attend the 19th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday at the Beach House in Decatur. The money raised by the event goes to the Region I of the Illinois Special Olympics.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-polarplunge-023.JPG
Groups and individuals from around Central Illinois attend the 19th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday at the Beach House in Decatur. The money raised by the event goes to the Region I of the Illinois Special Olympics.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-polarplunge-024.JPG
Groups and individuals from around Central Illinois attend the 19th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday at the Beach House in Decatur. The money raised by the event goes to the Region I of the Illinois Special Olympics.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
Make your house a home
For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now!