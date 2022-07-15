Watch now: Beautify Decatur names winners in first 'Home Edition' contest

DECATUR — Judy Spence tries to bring enjoyment to drivers as they head north on Route 51.

"I'm inspired by the good people of Decatur," she said. "They give me all sorts of praise."

Spence's home won first place in the Beautify Decatur Coalition's "Let's Keep Decatur Bee-utiful Home Edition." Along with the certificate, she received a Lowe's gift card and a wheelbarrow full of gardening tools.

Photos of 38 homes were submitted for the first Home Edition contest. The competition was presented by the Beautify Decatur Coalition through partnership with Speed Lube. Ten judges chose the top three winners.

“It’s a curb appeal contest,” said Jill Davis, co-organizer of the event. “We asked that they upload the best picture they could find of their home from the street.”

Spence's house is surrounded by flowers, shrubs and various other plants, encouraging onlookers.

"Every square inch is just gorgeous," Davis said.

With her home in the center of the city, Spence said strangers have provided her with plenty of work: "There are nice people, then there's those that litter and I have to go and chase it," she said.

The train line is approximately a block north of her home. Knowing drivers have to stop, sometimes for several minutes, Spence wanted to give them something nice to look at.

"If I'm mad and going to be late for work, I'd rather look at a flower and try to calm down," she said.

Homeowners and neighbors were encouraged to submit contestants last month. The criteria was similar to the Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful business contest. “Devoid of litter, no graffiti, no weeds, everything well landscaped,” co-organizer Susan Avery said. “And of course, that 'wow' factor.”

Joyce Wise was happy for the first-place winner. “She deserves to be No. 1,” she said.

Wise and her husband, Phil, won the second-place award for their home near Lake Shore Drive.

They have been working on the landscape since they moved into the two-story home 22 years ago. “But I don’t consider this 'wow,'” Wise said. “They aren’t flowering.”

The couple allows many wild and native plants to grow among the other plants. “Some are good, some are not so good,” Wise said.

Along with the foliage, flowers and shrubs, the area also features stone work.

“They do lovely things to any yard and house that they’ve lived in,” said neighbor Sarah Peterson. “It has curb appeal.”

Evan Burgett presented the couple with a gift certificate from Connie’s Country Greenhouse. The business has been a partner with the Beautify Decatur Coalition since the contest was created more than 10 years ago. “We enjoy helping the community out,” Burgett said. “We’re always happy to help people out.”

Although the ornate yard needs continual upkeep, Wise hopes to be allowed to share the winnings with her neighbors. “In our neighborhood, it would be kind of nice,” she said.

Maria Valencia and her family sent a couple of photos representing their home in the northwest side of Decatur. “I don’t know which one, but it did the trick,” Davis said.

The Valencia home won third place in the contest. Much of the landscaping was accomplished during the pandemic. “We didn’t have too much to do,” Valencia said about the downtime. “Almost everything is like-new.”

Much of the previous landscaping was removed, with new plants and bedding added during the past two years. “Everybody (in the family) was picking up the old rocks from here, from there, from all around the house,” Valencia said.

According to Valencia, the landscaping design of the home was her creation. “The plants are more like my job,” she said.