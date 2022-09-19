Watch now: Decatur agencies come together during revitalization efforts

DECATUR — Alicia Ralston was willing to step away from her office job at Archer Daniels Midland Co. to get her hands dirty for a day.

“It’s going to be manual labor,” she said of the work. “Which is really great for someone who works in the office. The work will be much different than what I do day-to-day for the company.”

The opportunities with the company’s corporate giving program, ADM Cares, allows employees to give back to the community, which is a benefit to Ralston and her co-workers, she said.

“I believe in the spirit behind ADM Cares,” she said. “We need to volunteer. We need to show up in our communities, where we live, where we work. Not only that we put money in, but we put actions behind that money and make it happen.”

Approximately 20 others from the organization recently partnered with volunteers from Block By Block, a neighborhood revitalization group, to provide landscaping to neighborhood homes. The two organizations worked together for their first project on Friday in the Johns Hill neighborhood. “We’re hoping it’s the start of a beautiful partnership,” said Jennifer Ballinger, director of ADM Cares.

The volunteers understand the importance of contributing to the city’s revitalization efforts. “Decatur is really an important community to ADM. It’s our home,” Ballinger said. “It’s really important for us as a community and a company to give back to those in the area.”

ADM Cares can be found in other areas of the city assisting where they can, such as hunger relief programs, food banks and education initiatives.

Block by Block volunteers have the same mindset, but closer to the ground. The group formed as an effort to improve homes and neighborhoods in areas that were struggling. “We’re good at getting volunteers together and utilizing our resources to put on these projects,” said Ryan Raleigh, president of Block By Block.

The agency organizes the events coordinating the projects with the homeowners and directing the volunteers.

“We’re able to do what we accomplish here as a result of local sponsors and volunteers,” said Ellen Hearn, Block By Block executive director.

The organization has been able to complete more than 30 landscape upgrades in the various neighborhoods since the nonprofit was established more than two years ago.

According to Hearn, the areas available for revitalization are chosen by the city’s Clean-Up, Green-Up initiative. Block By Block bids on appropriate jobs for the volunteers. They invite other agencies to help when needed.

ADM Cares has also sponsored Block By Block’s Emergency Home Repair Program. “It gives us the ability to repair or replace air conditioners and furnaces to those in need,” Hearn said.

#TogetherDecatur Do you know a person or of a story that exemplifies the best of Decatur? Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983 or dbeckett@herald-review.com.

The most recent neighborhood revitalization project included planting as well as cleaning up landscaping. “It all depended on what the homeowner wanted completed,” Hearn said. “Oftentimes they say ‘Make it pretty’.”

Block By Block member Paula Luckenbill helps set up the landscaping designs and purchases the plants. What she choses is often determined by the availability. “Just what’s on the shelves,” she said.

Luckenbill admits she is not a trained landscaper. “I’m just a retired school guidance counselor that just enjoys playing in the dirt,” she said.

She discusses with the homeowner the choices and offers suggestions. Low maintenance is often the top priority.

“I do my best to try and figure out what’s going to work best for the homeowner,” Luckenbill said. “There’s not too many things that are no-maintenance. Everything needs at least a little water and pruning.”